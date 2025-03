I was able to confirm reports that Cincinnati Bearcats junior guard A'riel Jackson has entered the transfer portal. Jackson has one year of eligibility remaining.

In 2024-25, she averaged 6.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 29 games.

The 5'9" guard from Brooklyn, New York has been a big part of the Bearcats rotation the past three seasons. The crafty, shot creator will be looking for a new home.