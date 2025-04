Today, the Cincinnati Bearcats wing Rayvon Griffith has entered the transfer portal. Griffith is the second player to hit the portal, the 6'6", Cincinnati native was a former Top 100/four star recruit.

The redshirt freshman, will have three years of eligibility remaining. This season, he averaged 1.8 points in limited action, had a career high eight points against UCF in the College Basketball Crown.

He joins Dan Skillings Jr., in the portal