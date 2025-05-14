Crosstown Shootout Date Set

Arguably the best Rivalry in all of college basketball will take place on Friday, December 5th at Cintas Center according to CBS's Jon Rothstein.

Now, the time for the game is still yet to be determined, but it is safe to say, a lot of eyes will be on this game, as new Xavier head coach Richard Pitino gears up for his first Crosstown Shootout since coming to Xavier back in March.

This Crosstown shootout will look much different this year as both programs endured a complete roster overhaul this offseason. Now, it will be interesting to see how does Richard Pitino and the Musketeers embrace the challenge following Cincinnati's 68-65 win over the Musketeers this past December at Fifth Third Arena.

Safe to say, all eyes will be tuned in to the Cintas Center come December Fifth, in what is bound to be another epic showdown between the teams, that are just miles apart from one another.

Worth noting, tickets have not yet been made to the public as of today.