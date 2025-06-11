3 star Elder HS (OH) LB Derek Uran flips from Cincinnati to Virginia

Today, during the opening of the new Sheakley Indoor Practice Facility & Sheakley Athletics Performance Center, we got news that three star linebacker Derek Uran has decommitted from Cincinnati and flipped to Virginia. Uran had been committed to UC since February 4th, but now that Elder High School linebacker is heading to the ACC.

On the local front this is a huge loss it takes their Ohio commits in the 2026 class from three to two, but with the time left for this class the Bearcats can bounce back. It is never great to lose out on local talent, but it happens to the best of programs.Virginia has been on the 6'2", 200 pound linebacker tough since he committed to UC, now the flip is official.