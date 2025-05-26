Cincinnati Baseball Makes NCAA Regional for First time since 2019

in just his second year at Cincinnati, Jordan Bischel has led the Bearcats back to an NCAA Regional for the first time this decade.

Moments ago, the Bearcats found out they will be playing in the Knoxville Regional of the NCAA Tournament as they are set to take on Wake Forest at 1pm on Friday.

We caught up with Head Coach Jordan Bischel, Big 12 Player of the Year Kerrington Cross, pitcher Nate Taylor, and Infielder Lauden Brooks ahead of Friday's matchup following the announcement.