Bearcats defeat Wake Forest 11-6, advance in NCAA Regionals

Knoxville, Tennessee- The University of Cincinnati baseball team defeated Wake Forest Saturday 11-6 to advance in the NCAA Knoxville Regionals.
"That was great college baseball game," head coach Jordan Bischel told reporters. "I have so much respect for Coach Walter. We knew we would have our hands full. Wake Forest is one of the best programs in all of college baseball. The 6-run inning was the difference maker in this one."
Sophomore Nate Taylor gave the Bearcats six quality innings this afternoon allowing just seven hits, and five earned runs, while striking out seven. That was something Cincinnati was desperately needing from their ace here in game one of the NCAA Regionals.
"Nate has really grown up. He pitched a lot as a freshman. He just keeps getting better" said head coach Jordan Bischel. "His stats aren't going to jump off the page right now but when he pitches, we usually win and that is a good thing. But, like you mentioned, that was gutsy performance especially after the second inning having 59 pitches. He could have been out there at 2.1 no problem and that's a different ballgame. For him to get through six against that offense is pretty darn good."
Freshman center fielder Derrick Pitts anchored the offense after going 4-5 on the afternoon with a HR and 4 RBI's in his first postseason appearance for Cincinnati.
Landyn Vidourek returned to the lineup for the first time in weeks after sustaining an oblique injury. However, Vidourek returned as designated hitter and didn't play the field but still had an incredible showing this afternoon for Cincinnati, finishing the day 2-4 from the plate with two stolen bases.
freshman Quinton Coats also went 1--4 on the day with a massive two-run homerun in the second inning of this one. Coats, also stepped up on the defensive side of things as well after making a miraculous play to help Taylor escape an early jam.
Senior Donovan Ford also joined in on the hit brigade as he launched his 4th homerun of the season. He would go on and finish the day 2-5 from the plate with two runs batted in.
How it Happened.
Cincinnati jumped out to an early lead despite Wake Forest retiring the first two batters of the afternoon. Wake Forest starter Blake Morningstar struggled with his command early after Jack Natlili forced a walk following a full count. Quinton Coats and Cal Sefcik followed suit shortly after.
Derrick Pitts drove home Natili and Coats following a two-out single to left field to give Cincinnati an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
Nate Taylor escaped a crucial jam early in the first, following what was called a double-play on the field but then reversed via coach's challenge. However, the very next pitch, Taylor got Jack Winnay to ground into a 5-4-3 double-play to end the ending after a great scoop from Coats to end the inning.
Cincinnati added to their lead following singles from Charlie Neihaus and Donovan Ford to kick off the second inning. The runners would then advance following a balk from Mornigstar. Landyn Vidourek would then reach on a walk to load the bases for Big 12 player of the year, Kerrington Cross.
Cross drove in Neihaus, while Ford and Vidourek both advanced on the play. Natili then scored Ford on a sacrifice fly to center field to make this a 4-0 ball game.
Now, for Cincinnati, they weren't done there, as Morningstar left a fast ball hang right over the middle of the plate, where freshman Quinton Coats made him pay with a two-run homerun to right field.
Morningstar then registered his 5th walk of the game, putting Cal Sefcik on with two outs. Derrick Pitts then cleared the bases with a two-run shot to left center to make this an 8-0 ball game in the top of the second.
The Demon Deacons bats would wake up in the bottom of the second, as Dalton Wentz led off the inning with a solo shot to right field.
Taylor would then walk Luke Costello, who came around to score following a sacrifice fly from second baseman Austin Hawke. However, the Deacons weren't done yet, after Marek Houston roped a single to left field scoring Javar Williams to cut the deficit to five.
Dalton Wentz kicked off the bottom of the third launching his second homerun of the afternoon to make this an 8-4 game with no-outs.
Both, Taylor and Morningstar started to settle in for their respected teams over the middle innings. That was until Lauden Brooks roped a single up the middle to kick off the fifth inning. Cincinnati center fielder Donovan Ford wasted no time in clearing the way, after launching a two-run shot to left field, giving Cincinnati a 10-4 lead.
The Demon Deacons would add one back in the bottom of the fifth following a solo shot from first basemen Jack Winnay making this a 10-5 game.
Cincinnati tacked on another insurance run in the top of the 7th following a leadoff walk from Neihaus. However, he would quickly come around and score following a throwing error from Rhys Bowie on the pickoff attempt. however, that wasn't the only error on the play after Winnay soared the throw to second into right field and Neihaus came all the way around to score.
The Demon Deacons added one back in the 7th following a solo shot from Merek Houston off relief pitcher Michael Conte, who was on in relief of Nate Taylor.
Up Next
Cincinnati will take on the winner of the Tennessee and Miami (OH) game tomorrow afternoon with first pitch set for 6pm at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
Probably Starters for that matchup
Cincinnati: RHP Kellen O'Conner, Tennessee/ Miami still TBD.