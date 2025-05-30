Bearcats defeat Wake Forest 11-6, advance in NCAA Regionals

Knoxville, Tennessee- The University of Cincinnati baseball team defeated Wake Forest Saturday 11-6 to advance in the NCAA Knoxville Regionals.

"That was great college baseball game," head coach Jordan Bischel told reporters. "I have so much respect for Coach Walter. We knew we would have our hands full. Wake Forest is one of the best programs in all of college baseball. The 6-run inning was the difference maker in this one."

Sophomore Nate Taylor gave the Bearcats six quality innings this afternoon allowing just seven hits, and five earned runs, while striking out seven. That was something Cincinnati was desperately needing from their ace here in game one of the NCAA Regionals.

"Nate has really grown up. He pitched a lot as a freshman. He just keeps getting better" said head coach Jordan Bischel. "His stats aren't going to jump off the page right now but when he pitches, we usually win and that is a good thing. But, like you mentioned, that was gutsy performance especially after the second inning having 59 pitches. He could have been out there at 2.1 no problem and that's a different ballgame. For him to get through six against that offense is pretty darn good."

Freshman center fielder Derrick Pitts anchored the offense after going 4-5 on the afternoon with a HR and 4 RBI's in his first postseason appearance for Cincinnati.

Landyn Vidourek returned to the lineup for the first time in weeks after sustaining an oblique injury. However, Vidourek returned as designated hitter and didn't play the field but still had an incredible showing this afternoon for Cincinnati, finishing the day 2-4 from the plate with two stolen bases.

freshman Quinton Coats also went 1--4 on the day with a massive two-run homerun in the second inning of this one. Coats, also stepped up on the defensive side of things as well after making a miraculous play to help Taylor escape an early jam.

Senior Donovan Ford also joined in on the hit brigade as he launched his 4th homerun of the season. He would go on and finish the day 2-5 from the plate with two runs batted in.