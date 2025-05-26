Get to Know Big 12 POY, Kerrington Cross

Jordan Bischel and the Cincinnati Bearcats Road to Omaha officially begins on Friday when they travel to Tennessee to play in the Knoxville Regional of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019.

Now for the Bearcats, they finished the 2025 regular season with a 32-24 overall record, (16-14 Big 12) in year two under Bischel after earning a bid to the 2025 NCAA Regionals, something not many expected for Cincinnati.

That comes after starting the season in the top 25 following their series win over ACC foe Duke to kick off the 2025 season. However, there was sometimes this season where Cincinnati could have kicked the can after a slew of injuries hit the team earlier in the season. Worth noting that Cincinnati at one point be without nearly their entire starting infield after Kerrington Cross, Luke Sefcik and Lauden Brooks all went down with minor injuries.

Now, that didn't stop Cincinnati from rallying together and finding some momentum after finishing the conference slate with huge series wins over Kansas and Kansas State in recent weeks. However, the season quickly changed following the Kansas series at the beginning of May, and that was when Cincinnati knew they could quickly make a strong case for the NCAA Regionals for the first time in nearly six years.

From Redshirt to Player of the Year, Meet Kerrington Cross.

Now, a key component to Cincinnati's success was due to the emergence of redshirt senior third basemen, Kerrington Cross. The Brownsburg, Indiana native finished the 2025 season slashing .414% on the season, while slugging 12 homeruns, driving in 49 RBI's, 61 runs scored, 44 walks and an on base percentage of .538% and a .681 slugging percentage, where he earned Big 12 Player of the Year honors and unanimous Big 12 first team selection.

"As cool as it is to see Kerrington win player of the year, I think it's almost or more impressive that he was unanimously voted first team all-conference." head coach Jordan Bischel told reporters.

"It is hard to get our 14 coaches to vote on anything, but they didn't agree with anything on the first team besides one player and that was Kerrington. The stats speak for themselves but his presence on the diamond is so visible. His leadership, energy, quality at-bats, the stats are pretty clear but the intangibles he brings are pretty dang hard to measure."

Cross was amongst the league leaders in batting average (1st), on-base percentage (1st), OPS (1.219, 1st), slugging percentage (3rd), hits (79, 3rd), runs scored (3rd), and walks (T-3rd). That is where he quickly earned the respect from many around the country, as the redshirt senior is currently a semi-finalist for the Golden Spikes Award which is given to the best player in all of college baseball. Cross, is also a semifinalist for the Dick Hauser Award as well.

However, for Cross, his journey at Cincinnati has been a roller coaster ride to say the least. Shortly after arriving in Cincinnati back in 2021, Cross was told he should redshirt his freshman season, which is something many did due to ongoing covid-19 pandemic.

Then just a short time later in the fall of 2021, Cross was told by the former Cincinnati staff that he wouldn't travel with the team in 2022. That was until he proved the Cincinnati Coach Scott Googins otherwise and then went on to start 50 of the 52 games for the Bearcats, with majority of those starts at third base.

Cross took some time following the NCAA Selection show this afternoon to reflect on his journey at Cincinnati.

" I redshirted my freshman year, just to later be told prior to his redshirt freshman season I wasn't going to travel with the team just to end up playing every game." Cross told reporters.

"It was me just showing people I could do it, no matter what the coach's opinion was. If you show them, you can do it and contribute, they have no choice but to put you on the field. That is what has kind of happened in my career. I have proven to myself and this program that I can make an impact on the game."

Flash forward three years later, Cross has etched his name into Cincinnati Bearcat history, becoming just the 5th player in program history to win a conference player of the year award, joining the likes of Chris Holt (1995), Josh Harrison (2008), Ian Happ (2015), Griffin Merritt (2022).

Cross finishes his Bearcat career a three-time all-conference selection after earning AAC 2nd team honors back in 2023, Big 12 Honorable mention Honors in 2024 and 2025 Big 12 First team honors. Which, is something that hasn't been done in nearly 20 years. The last Bearcat to achieve such honors? Josh Harrison back in 2008.

Flash forward to now, Cross could have never envisioned his name in the conversation with Cincinnati greats, Kevin Youkilis, Iann Happ, Josh Harrison and that comes with the testament of hard work and dedication to the game.

"I didn't know what kind of legacy I would leave her at Cincinnati." Cross said. "However, it is a great feeling to be listed in those conversations. I am very grateful for it."

Cross also noted that former Cincinnati Bearcat and current Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ reached out to him a few weeks ago after being named Big 12 Player of The Year and sent his congratulations.

"Ian called me and said congratulations on the great season. I was at a loss of words because I am a huge Cubs fan. It was a surreal moment for me to have that conversation and something I won't ever forget."

Cross also noted with a big smile, that Happ also provided some new gear for Cincinnati and sent a shipment in of his feature "Bruce Bolts" style batting gloves that members of the team is expected to wear in the Regionals later this week.

Now for Cross, his journey at Cincinnati isn't finished quite yet as he looks to lead Cincinnati to Omaha to cap off his collegiate career.

"The moment we saw our name on the TV this afternoon made everything worth it during my time at Cincinnati. I have been on some losing teams during my career, so being here in this position to play in the NCAA Regionals is incredible. I started sweating towards the end of the show, but it was great to finally hear our name called."

As Cincinnati prepares to head to Knoxville later this week, they have a potentially opportunity to play #14 Tennesse and face a familiar foe, as former Cincinnati pitching coach Josh Reynolds left Cincinnati this offseason to take on the same position with the Volunteers

"I am not too concerned of who we play. If we continue to play our brand of baseball at an elite level, I believe we will continue to come out on top. If we get the opportunity to play Tennessee, I'd love to have a crack at "JR" (Josh Reynolds), that is a matchup I'd look forward too."

By the time Cross caps off his collegiate career, he will see his name etched into the record books for roughly every offensive category. As of right now, Cross ranks third all-time in runs scored (217), tied for fourth in hits (217), fourth in home runs (41), fourth in triples (11), fifth in RBI (169), third in total bases (440), third in walks (148), and fifth in stolen bases (62). Cross has also appeared in 214 games throughout his career, which is ranked 8th all-time.