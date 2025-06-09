Lake Catholic (OH) OT Nathan Zappitelli commits to Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Bearcats grabbed their second lineman of the day with Lake Catholic's Nathan Zappitelli. Zappitelli is a 6'4", 279 pound offensive tackle from Mentor, Ohio. He had offers from West Virginia, Toledo and Rice.

The Bearcats now sit at 11 commits in the 2026 class, fourth lineman of the class and three member from the state of Ohio.

Offensive lineman coach Nic Cardwell just had Zappitelli in Cincinnati for a visit over the weekend and the young man must've liked what he saw on the visit because now he's a Bearcat.