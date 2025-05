Embed content not available Manage privacy settings

Today, Marist transfer linebacker Ronan Casanova committed to Cincinnati. Casanova spent two years as Marist, last season he had 46 tackles.

The 6 foot, 225 pound linebacker from Middletown, Ohio has three years of eligibility remaining.

Casanova will provide depth at the linebacker position.

Having local ties being from Middletown, this is a nice grab for Satterfield and his staff.