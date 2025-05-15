BREAKING: FAU transfer F Baba Miller commits to UC

Today, the Cincinnati Bearcats received a commitment from Florida Atlantic forward Baba Miller. The 6'11", 215 pound forward from Mallorca, Spain has one year of eligibility remaining. He spent his first two years at Florida State, after playing last season at Florida Atlantic.

Last season, he averaged 11.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 blocks while shooting 34.2% from 3.

A player the skill set of Miller will be able to help Wes Miller and staff have a lot of offensive flexibility something they lacked last season without losing a lot of size.