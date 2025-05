Yesterday, the Cincinnati Bearcats got a commitment from three star quarterback Brooks Goodman. Goodman is the first quarterback commit of the Bearcats 2026 class. The Atlanta, Georgia native had offers from Cal, Ole Miss, Indiana, Auburn and others.

The 6'2", 200 pound gunslinger, visited Cincinnati March 14th. The visit must've made a great impression on the young man because April 30th he committed to Cincinnati.

He is the 9th commit of the 2026 class.