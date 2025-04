Embed content not available Manage privacy settings

Today, Cincinnati Bearcats defensive end Eric Phillips accepted a mini camp invitation from the San Francisco 49ers. Phillips is a 6'3", 260 pound, Cincinnati, Ohio native that spent his entire career in Cincinnati.

Last season he had 20 tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble.

Phillips gets a chance to join his teammate Corey Kiner who signed as an undrafted free agent.