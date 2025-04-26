Corey Kiner heading to San Francisco as UDFA

Another Bearcat finds a landing spot following the NFL Draft.

Moments ago, Sources confirmed to TFON that former Cincinnati running back Corey Kiner will be signing with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent.

The Cincinnati native was a four-star recruit in the 2020 class after a stellar career at local Roger Bacon High School, where he was named Mr. Ohio Football his senior season. However, for Kiner, he elected to start his collegiate career at LSU before transferring back to Cincinnati following his freshman season and quickly became a fan favorite over the years.

Kiner, cemented his name into the history books over the course of the last three seasons and became a huge part of Cincinnati's offense since arriving back in Cincinnati ahead of the 2022 season.

Now for Kiner, he started 24 consecutive games between 2023-2024, where he became just the fifth Bearcat in program history to eclipse consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Kiner, known for his vicious running style and ability to make defenders miss after racking up 80 missed tackles in 2024, which was fourth in the nation.

Kiner finished his Bearcat career rushing for 2,562 yards, which ranks eighth in program history. Now, the senior running back also recorded 13 games with 100 or more rushing yards, which ranks fifth all-time.

However, for Kiner, he now gets the opportunity to head out west and learn from one of the best running backs in the NFL in Christain McCaffrey and head coach Kyle Shanahan.
















