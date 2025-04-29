BREAKING: UC hires former UCF assistant coach Mamadou N'Diaye

Today, the Cincinnati Bearcats added former UCF assistant coach Mamadou N'Diaye to their staff. N'Diaye had been on UCF's staff since 2021, with previous stops at San Francisco, Georgia Tech and Coastal Carolina after his playing days were done in 2010.

The former first round pick in the 2000 draft, has carved a lane as good assistant coach, helping UCF land top prospects the forward and center position. Having a person with the experience and knowledge to develop the big men will be a very vital piece for the Wes Miller and the staff.

N'Diaye will take the slot left vacant as Drew Adams went to Indiana to be on Darian DeVries staff.

Cincinnati has added two UCF pieces this off season, N'Diaye (asst. coach) and Moustapha Thiam.