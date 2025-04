Mixed in between Cincinnati Bearcats getting drafted and UDFA's being signed long snapper Eli Stein committed to UC. Stein spent the past few months with Wisconsin after starting his career with Arkansas. The 6'3", 228 pound Cambridge, Wisconsin native comes with a lot of accolades.

He made the All-SEC Freshman team in 2022 and was on the Patrick Mannelly Award Watch List in 2023 for the best long snapper.