Bearcats G/F Dan Skillings enters transfer portal

Today, Cincinnati Bearcats wing Dan Skillings, Jr., hit the transfer portal. The junior wing averaged 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 2024-25. He had a knee procedure early in the season and it took awhile for Skillings to get back in the flow of things. He has spent all three years at Cincinnati and was Wes Miller's first recruit.

Skillings will have one year left of eligibility.

He is a guy that is looked to be an NBA prospect, his original plans was to declare for the NBA Draft after a super successful sophomore season, but now he is in the transfer portal after battling his first major injury.