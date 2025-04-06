Kentucky transfer guard Kerr Kriisa commits to Cincinnati

Today, the Cincinnati Bearcats received a commitment from Kentucky transfer point guard Kerr Kriisa. Kriisa has played at Arizona and West Virginia as well.

He only played in nine games last season averaging 4.4 points, 3.8 assists and 2.4 rebounds. His previous three seasons he averaged at least 4.7 assists, he's been known to be great from the foul line, three point line and be a pass first guard.

If Kriisa can stay healthy in Cincinnati this has a chance to be a real nice pick up for for Wes Miller and his staff.