Cincinnati Bearcats wing Josh Reed has entered the transfer portal. The 6'7", Reed is the third player to enter the portal today, joining Dan Skillings, Jr. and Rayvon Griffith. The junior from Atlanta, Georgia will have one year of eligibility remaining. Reed had a breakout year of sorts for the Bearcats this season, going from a guy that was in and out of the rotation to a guy that started nine games this past season.

He averaged 4.8 points and 2.5 rebounds last season.