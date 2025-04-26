Jamoi Mayes signs with Cincinnati Bengals as UDFA

Moments ago, it was announced that former Cincinnati wide receiver Jamoi Mayes has signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent, per his IG.

A former Cincinnati Wide receiver is staying in Cincinnati to begin his pro career.

Mayes started his career at Chattanooga where he played the first four seasons of his career before spending his final season in Cincinnati.

The Georgia native hauled in 29 receptions for 349 yards and a touchdown in 2024 where he appeared in all 12 games, starting 11.

However, Mayes finishes his career playing in 50 games over his five-year career where he hauled in 157 receptions tallying 2,371 yards and 10 touchdowns over his career.

Now, the veteran wide receiver will have the opportunity to learn from arguably two of the best young wide receivers in all of football behind Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase.

Congratulations to Jamoi as he begins the next step of his playing career right here in Cincinnati.



