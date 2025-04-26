Josh Minkins signs UDFA deal with New England Patriots

Another Bearcat found a landing spot following the conclusion of the NFL Draft.

Moments ago, former Cincinnati safety Josh Minkins confirmed with TFON That he will be heading to New England to Join Mike Vrabel and the New England Patriots on a UDFA deal.

Minkins, spent the first four years of his career at Louisville alongside Scott Satterfield before joining the Bearcats in 2024. He appeared in 49 games where he recorded 132 tackles and four interceptions during his five year career.

The Louisville native appeared in 11 games during the 2024 season recording 45 tackles, four pass break ups and two interceptions. Which, for reference Cincinnati only had five interceptions on the season with Minkins recording two of those.

The 6'1 safety turned a lot of heads after a fascinating showing at Big 12 pro day back in March, where his numbers quickly jumped off the page. For reference, Minkins recorded 15 reps on the bench, ran a 4.54 forty-yard dash, recorded a 38-inch vertical, and 10'8" broad jump, for those who were unaware.

Now, the veteran safety will have an opportunity to go up to New England with hopes of making the Patriots 53-man roster ahead of the 2025-2026 season.

Congratulations to Josh and his family as he embraces the next step of his playing career.