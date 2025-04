Cincinnati Bearcats offensive guard Dartanyan Tinsley signed with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent. The 6'4", 320 pound offensive guard from Owensboro, Kentucky will get his shot in the NFL in the state of Ohio.

Tinsley has spent the last three years in Cincinnati, he's been one of the Bearcats who has made great improvements each year. It will be interesting to see how it goes for DT in Cleveland.