WVU G Sencire Harris Transfers to Cincinnati

Portal season has officially arrived for Cincinnati as they land their second transfer portal addition within the last hour. Moments ago, former West Virginia guard Sencire Harris announced on social media that he will be transferring to Cincinnati.



Harris started his career at Illinois before transfering to West Virginia ahead of the 2024-2025 season. He has appeared in 65 games where he finished the 2024-2025 season averaging nearly six points and four rebounds per game. However, his most unique trait is his ability to play defense, as the former Mountaineer drew a lot of attention this past season for his defensive efforts, which secured him a spot on the Big 12 All Defensive Team as a sophomore. Harris, has also drawn a lot of praise from college basketball experts which praised his defensive efforts after a stellar sophomore season.



For Bearcat fans, Harris game is very similar to a guy in John Newman, who turned into be one of the most important players under head coach Wes Miller over the recent years, due to his defensive abilities. There have been some rumblings that Harris could even be a potential better defender than what Newman was for Cincinnati, and for anyone who has followed Cincinnati basketball over the recent years, knows that some big-time praise for Harris.