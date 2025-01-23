WBB: Bearcats comeback falls short against Arizona, 72-62

Per GoBearcats:

The University of Cincinnati women's basketball team fell to Arizona on Wednesday night inside McKale Memorial Center in Tucson.

Despite trailing by as many as 16 points, the Bearcats cut the deficit to two with 7:08 remaining. However, a late Arizona run sealed the 72-62 outcome.

Tineya Hylton and Jillian Hayes combined for 45 of UC's 62 points. Hylton, coming off a career-high 27 points, scored a game-high 25 for her sixth 20-point outing this season.

Hayes recorded her eighth double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds. She became the second player in program history to reach 1,000 career rebounds.

The Bearcats finished 33% from the floor while Arizona shot a sizzling 50% from the field and made nine three-pointers (.409).

Arizona set the tone early, holding Cincinnati to its lowest scoring output in a quarter this season (15-2). The Bearcats were held scoreless until the 2:30 mark of the first quarter.

The Wildcats knocked down back-to-back three-pointers to take their largest lead with 7:09 on the clock (21-5). The Bearcats pulled within 10 after a Hayes and-one ended the half (32-22). Cincinnati bounced back offensively in the frame, shooting 44% from the field.

Hylton knocked down her second three to bring UC within seven at 8:37 in the third quarter (34-27). Cincinnati pulled within five on four occasions, but Arizona held on to a 10-point advantage with one quarter remaining.

The Bearcats made a strong push in the final period, starting with a 7-2 run to cut the deficit to two (55-53). Hylton contributed four points during the stretch. Arizona answered with a decisive 9-2 spurt to regain control for the remainder of the game.