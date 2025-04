Today, the Cincinnati Bearcats added 2025 forward Kylie Torrence. Torrence was once committed to Boston College, now the 6'3" forward from High Point, North Carolina. She played AAU (Elevate Elite) with Caliyah DeVillasee (current UC commit).

She known for her rebounding and shot blocking ability, which are traits no team can have enough of. This is an impactful grab late in the cycle for Katrina Merriweather and her staff.