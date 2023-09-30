Look at the stats and only the stats.

Against BYU Friday night, Cincinnati outgained the Cougars 498-295, had the ball for 10 more minutes and picked up 26 first downs to 17 for BYU. Yet it's the Bearcats who were on the losing end of the scoreboard, 36-27, and trailed by 15 until under a minute remained in the game.

It's a frustrating end for Cincinnati, which again had difficulty finishing drives. A pick-six interception from Emory Jones certainly didn't help. But for coach Scott Satterfield, it's back to figuring out how to convert drives into touchdowns.

"It comes down to those turnovers," Satterfield said. "Emory (Jones) on the first one had some miscommunication with the wide receivers on zone coverage. You obviously can't have that costly mistake that gave them seven points in a first half that we dominated."

Check out the video above for the full, post-game press conference from Satterfield.

