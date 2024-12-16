Texas A&M WR Cyrus Allen flips from Tulane to Cincinnati

Earlier today, Texas A&M transfer wide receiver Cyrus Allen committed to Tulane then later flipped to Cincinnati. The 6'0", 178 pound receiver has one year remaining. He spent his first two years at Louisiana Tech and last year he was at Texas A&M.

In 2023, Allen had 18 catches for 269 yards and one touchdown. His best year was in 2022 where he had 46 catches for 778 yards and four touchdowns.

Allen will join Caleb Goodie in the wide receiver room as transfers. They will join Barry Jackson, Tony Johnson and Elijah Jones.

Brendan Sorsby is smiling as he gets another weapon at his disposal for the 2025 season.