Colorado State transfer WR Caleb Goodie commits to Cincinnati

Today, the Cincinnati Bearcats got great news as Colorado State wide receiver Caleb Goodie is transferring in. Goodie has two years remaining of eligibility. The 6'1", 170 pound receiver had 21 catches for 436 yards and four touchdowns, with an average of 20.8 yards a catch.

Goodie a big play receiver that the Bearcats offense will welcome with open arms. He had offers from Kansas, Kansas State, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt, Miami of Ohio, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Arizona, Tulane, TCU, Wisconsin and Utah.

This is a big get out the portal for the Bearcats!