The #19 Cincinnati Bearcats travel downtown to Heritage Bank Arena on Friday to take on #22 Dayton, in a top 25 matchup.

This will be the Bearcats first top 25 matchup off the season, and arguably Cincinnati's hardest game off the season to date. Especially vs a Dayton team that is coming off their biggest victory in recent years after upsetting #6 Marquette 71-63 on Saturday at UD Arena.



Check out what head coach Wes Miller and forward Aziz Bandaogo had to say ahead of Friday's contest below.