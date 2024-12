Today, multiple reports have stated that the Cincinnati Bearcats added their second lineman via the transfer portal as Albany offensive tackle Nolan Latulippe has committed. Latulippe fits the mold, 6'8", 295 pounds. He was a Freshman All-American in 2023. Joining Taran Tyo, the Bearcats have added pieces to help ease the blow of John Williams, Phil Wilder, Dartanyan Tinsley and Luke Kandra.

Latulippe will have two years left of eligibility.

Welcome Nolan!