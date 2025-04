The Bearcats hit the gridiron on Saturday for their annual Spring Showcase, which in years past has been officially known as their spring game.

Many fans were able to come out and get a look at what the 2025 squad will have to offer and get their first inside look at Bearcats heading into year three under Scott Satterfield.

Check out what Quarterback Brendan Sorsby, Safety Tayden Barnes, Antwan Peek Jr and Scott Satterfield had to say following the Spring Showcase.