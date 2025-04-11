Arizona State transfer big man Shawn Phillips, Jr. places UC in Top 5

Today, it was reported that Arizona State transfer center Shawn Phillips, Jr. narrowed his list down to five. His Top 5 included: Kansas, Villanova, Memphis, Missouri and Cincinnati. The 7 foot, 245 pound, Dayton, Ohio native spent the past two seasons at Arizona State, after being at LSU for his freshman season.

Last season, he averaged 5.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks, while also shooting 57.3% from the field (17.9 minutes a game).

Cincinnati is very thin at the power forward and center position right now. They only have Tyler McKinley (coming off an ACL injury) and Halvine Dzellat in the post currently.

Phillips is a guy who provides a post presence and three years of experience.