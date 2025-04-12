George Mason transfer big man Jalen Haynes commits to Cincinnati

Geroge Mason transfer Jalen Haynes arrived in Cincinnati late Thursday Night and visited the University of Cincinnati on Friday, where the staff was quickly able to lock down a commitment from the 6'8 Forward.

Wes Miller and the Bearcats land their third transfer portal addition moments ago as they quickly look to rebuild their roster heading into the 2025-2026 season.

Haynes averaged 14 points and seven rebounds this past season for George Mason while shooting nearly 55% from the field. Now for Cincinnati, he becomes a huge front court addition to pair alongside Shon Abaev and Tyler McKinley.

The 6'8" 265 pound forward will now have a huge opportunity to come in and work with Mike Rehfeldt and the Bearcats coaching staff with hopes of becoming a big-time impact player for the Bearcats this upcoming season.

Haynes has shown he is capable of playing at the Power Four level, after an 18 point and seven rebound performance vs Duke this past season in George Masons 68-47 loss to the Blue Devils.

Worth noting that Haynes will have one year of eligibility remaining and becomes the third transfer to announce their pledge to Cincinnati in the last week.

Cincinnati roster now includes, Day Day Thomas, Jizzle James, Halvine Dzellat, Jalen Haynes, Kerr Kriisa, Shon Abaev and Tyler McKinley and Cj Anthony.