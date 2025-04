Today, Cincinnati Bearcats combo guard Connor Hickman entered the transfer portal. Hickman is a senior that will need a medical waiver to play next year. He played in 13 games and missed most of the season with a broken foot. He averaged 4.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

The 6'3", 200 pound guard from Bloomington, Indiana spend his previous three seasons at Bradley.

If he lands the waiver it will be interesting to see where he ends up.