Bearcats CB Jordan Robinson enters transfer portal

Today, the Cincinnati Bearcats got their first transfer portal entry of the Spring with junior cornerback Jordan Robinson. Robinson is a 6'4", 210 pound cornerback that spent his first two seasons at Kentucky. Last season, he played in 10 games racking up 18 tackles, a forced fumble and one pass defensed.

Robinson was a solid part of the Bearcats rotation last year, but with the additions made at the position in the off season he has chosen to hit the transfer portal.

The Columbia, South Carolina native will have at least one year of eligibility remaining.