Charlotte transfer K Stephen Rusnak commits to Cincinnati

The Bearcats land their third transfer portal commit of the day as Charlotte kicker Stephen Rusnak. Rusnak had offers from Missouri, Houston, Texas Tech and Pitt.

He went 11-of-11 in field goal attempts with a long of 54 yards, and 25-of-25 for extra point attempts. The kicking game was up and down last season, had some great highs and some low lows, Carter Brown has entered the transfer portal and Nathan Hawks has graduated so their is a big void at the kicker position that Rusnak will fill.

He will have one year of eligibility remaining.