Lindenwood transfer WR Jeff Caldwell commits to Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Bearcats got their second commitment of the day as Lindenwood wide receiver Jeff Caldwell is coming to Clifton. The 6'5", 200 pound wide receiver had a real nice junior season racking up 52 receptions for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns on a 19.4 yards per catch average.

Caldwell had offers from Washington State, Coastal Carolina, Tulsa, Florida Atlantic, Kansas, Virginia Tech, Colorado State, UCF, Georgia Tech, Memphis and Oklahoma State.

He is the third receiver the Bearcats have added out of the transfer portal, for a team that is starving for big plays from the wide receiver position the guys they have added plus the returners will have a shot to make this offense more explosive.