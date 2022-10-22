Cincinnati started the game out slow, but still got out to a 17-0 lead on Saturday. But thanks to 14 penalties that totaled 128 yards, that lead nearly slipped away.

There were a few heroes for the Bearcats in their 29-27 win over SMU. That included 129 yards and a touchdown by halfback Charles McClelland and a team and AAC-record 84-yard punt by Mason Fletcher. But overall, there's plenty to clean up. And coach Luke Fickell knows it.

"We struggle with some of those situations," Fickell said. "We're aggressive and I don't wanna say too aggressive, but we've gotta be smarter. There's a balance to what we're doing and we haven't quite found the mix of it."

Check out Fickell's full press conference above, following the Bearcats' win over SMU.