Reports: Cincinnati and Louisville set to bring back Big East rivalry

The 2025 matchup will be played at Heritage Bank Arena in Downton Cincinnati, while the 2026 contest will be played at Freedom Hall in Louisville.

However, worth noting that Cincinnati played Dayton the past two seasons at Heritage Bank Arena in a neutral site series game, but with this news, safe to say that Cincinnati is looking to move on from that series after an original two-year series, but it still could be a real possibility those teams meet again in the near future.

Now, for Cincinnati, they get an opportunity to add a huge quad-one opportunity to the non-conference slate vs a rising Louisville team, who has since resurrected under new head coach Pat Kelsey.

Kelsey, a Cincinnati native, just led the Cardinals to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2019 after leading the Cardinals to a fantastic 27-8 record in 2024-2025.



