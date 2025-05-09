Xzavier Henderson receives invite to Bills Minicamp

Earlier this morning, former Cincinnati wide receiver Xzavier Henderson announced via social media that he accepted an invite to rookie minicamp with the Buffalo Bills.

Another former Bearcat has found a potentially landing spot following the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Henderson led the Bearcats in receiving over the last two seasons at Cincinnati despite starting his career at Florida. Henderson hauled in 59 receptions for 738 yards and four touchdowns for Cincinnati this past season, where he recorded a reception in all 12 games for the Bearcats.

His best game of the season came in the Bearcats 44-41 loss to Texas Tech where the senior receiver hauled in seven catches for 127 yards and a touchdown in the Bearcats loss.

Henderson became a valuable and steady option for Cincinnati's offense over the last two seasons where he recorded 117 receptions, for 1,520 and seven touchdowns over 24 games. Worth noting that Henderson also recorded a catch in each of the final 18 games of his collegiate career, including every game this past season.



