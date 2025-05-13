49ers sign Bearcats CB Derrick Canteen to three year deal

Today, Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Derrick Canteen signed a three year deal with the San Francisco 49ers. Canteen, went undrafted in April, but the undrafted free agent has landed three year deal with the 49ers.

The 5'11", 197 pound cornerback, can play safety as well. He had 44 tackles, a forced fumble, five passes defensed and one interception in 2024. Canteen spent his first three years at Georgia Southern, then a year at Virginia Tech and his final year at Cincinnati.

Running back Corey Kiner and defensive end Eric Phillips have both signed with the 49ers as well.