Reports are that the Cincinnati Bearcats are going to hire Middle Tennessee special teams coordinator Luke Paschall. During the Spring, Cincinnati had the slot open and it was a group effort after letting Kerry Coombs go after the 2024 season who was over the group and the cornerbacks.

Paschall has spent the last two season at Middle Tennessee.

Special teams struggled last season in all phases so it will be interesting to see how they look in fall camp.