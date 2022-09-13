To say the battle for the victory bell has been a bit one-sided of late is putting it mildly. Cincinnati has won the past 15 games in the series.

On Saturday, Miami (OH) will get another chance. And it'll be at a neutral site, at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati. But there's still some added incentives on both sides. The Bearcats still have their sights on finishing undefeated, to have a chance at a New Year's Six Bowl. And for the Redhawks, there's some vengeance to get not only a win, but against their former teammate, linebacker Ivan Pace, who transferred to Cincinnati earlier this year.

Coach Luke Fickell, quarterback Ben Bryant and defensive back Arquon Bush talked about the matchup and what they see heading into it. The game, with a noon ET kickoff, will be televised by ESPNU.

Check out the full press conference above.