Advertisement
in other news
Bearcats maul Towson, 38-20
Cincinnati mauls the Towson Tigers 38-20 to improve to 1-0 on the season, behind a career day from QB Brendan Sorsby.
• Neil Meyer
Joe Royer "feeling confident" heading into 2024 season
Joe Royer "This is the most confident I have felt playing football in a long time."
• Neil Meyer
Four star PG Jalen Reece set to visit Cincinnati
Four star point guard Jalen Reece set to visit Cincinnati in September
• J.T. Smith
FRANKIE’S FORENSICS: Looking at Players to Watch Saturday vs Towson
Players to Watch on the Towson Tigers, Saturday at Nippert Stadium
• Alex Frank
TE DaMari Witherspoon commits to Cincinnati
East Paulding High School (GA) tight end Damari Witherspoon commits to Cincinnati
• J.T. Smith
in other news
Bearcats maul Towson, 38-20
Cincinnati mauls the Towson Tigers 38-20 to improve to 1-0 on the season, behind a career day from QB Brendan Sorsby.
• Neil Meyer
Joe Royer "feeling confident" heading into 2024 season
Joe Royer "This is the most confident I have felt playing football in a long time."
• Neil Meyer
Four star PG Jalen Reece set to visit Cincinnati
Four star point guard Jalen Reece set to visit Cincinnati in September
• J.T. Smith
Video: Bearcats Def. Line Coach Stewart and RB Pryor
FUTURECAST
2025Top Targets
No top targets for cincinnati available at this time.
Advertisement
Advertisement
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
football
1 - 0
Overall Record
0 - 0
Conference Record
Upcoming
1 - 0
Cincinnati
1 - 0
Pittsburgh
-2.5, O/U 62.5
0 - 1
Miami (OH)
1 - 0
Cincinnati
Finished
38
Cincinnati
20
Towson