Bearcats maul Towson, 38-20

Bearcats maul Towson, 38-20

Cincinnati mauls the Towson Tigers 38-20 to improve to 1-0 on the season, behind a career day from QB Brendan Sorsby.

 Neil Meyer
Joe Royer "feeling confident" heading into 2024 season

Joe Royer "feeling confident" heading into 2024 season

Joe Royer "This is the most confident I have felt playing football in a long time."

 Neil Meyer
Four star PG Jalen Reece set to visit Cincinnati

Four star PG Jalen Reece set to visit Cincinnati

Four star point guard Jalen Reece set to visit Cincinnati in September

 J.T. Smith
FRANKIE'S FORENSICS: Looking at Players to Watch Saturday vs Towson

FRANKIE’S FORENSICS: Looking at Players to Watch Saturday vs Towson

Players to Watch on the Towson Tigers, Saturday at Nippert Stadium

 Alex Frank
TE DaMari Witherspoon commits to Cincinnati

TE DaMari Witherspoon commits to Cincinnati

East Paulding High School (GA) tight end Damari Witherspoon commits to Cincinnati

 J.T. Smith

Published Sep 3, 2024
Video: Bearcats Def. Line Coach Stewart and RB Pryor
J.T. Smith  •  The Front Office News
