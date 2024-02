A day after the 2024 recruiting cycle was essentially put to bed with the spring national signing day, Cincinnati made a splash for the 2025 class.

On Thursday afternoon, Newton (Ga.) running back Zion Johnson announced via Instagram that he's committed to the Bearcats. He chose them out an offer list that also included Florida, Virginia, Pittsburgh and South Florida.

Johnson visited the Bearcats Jan. 27 for their junior day. He was recruited primarily by assistant coach De'Rail Sims.

Johnson gives Cincinnati a pair of 2025 commitments on the offensive side of the ball. Three-star quarterback Zebulin Kinsey gave his pledge to the Bearcats in November.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Johnson and his decision.