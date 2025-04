Today, Cincinnati Bearcats sophomore Jizzle James has announced that he will be returning for the 2025-26 season. James averaged a team high 12.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists. The sophomore, saw an 3.9 point increase from his freshman to sophomore season.

Wes Miller being able to keep James was a huge grab due to all of the other players that have entered the transfer portal. James will fit in real well with transfers Kerr Kriisa and Sencire Harris.