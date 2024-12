The Cincinnati Bearcats got their second commit of the day as Old Dominion defensive end Jaylon White committed this afternoon. They got cornerback Matthew McDoom earlier in the day.

White is a 6'4", 254 pound defensive end that has 42 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble. He has two years of eligibility remaining and will be a welcome addition to the defensive line in 2025.

Cincinnati is moving swiftly in the portal right now, stay tuned in to TFON to see who commits next!