Published Dec 13, 2024
Coastal Carolina CB Matthew McDoom transfers to Cincinnati
J.T. Smith  •  The Front Office News
Today, Coastal Carolina cornerback Matthew McDoom picked Cincinnati over the likes of Missouri, Minnesota, Virginia Tech and Virginia. The Sun Belt All-Conference cornerback had 36 tackles, a fumble recovery and three interceptions in 2024. He is listed at 5'11", 170 pounds, he will have a chance to be the Bearcats No. 1 corner as Jordan Young and Kalen Carroll have hit the portal.

McDoom will have at least one season of eligibility remaining, (could be two years, TFON will clarify)

This is a great grab for the Bearcats early in portal season!