Bearcats SF Tyler Betsey enters transfer portal

Another Bearcat hitting the transfer portal.

Moments ago, it was reported that Cincinnati small forward Tyler Betsey will enter the transfer portal. The Connecticut native appeared in 34 games as a freshman, where he averaged just 3.8 points, 1.5 rebounds while shooting just 35% from the field.

Betsey, a former four-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, was Wes Miller's highest ranked prospect within the 2024 class. Now, for Betsey, he was known for his scoring abilities and known three-point abilities and was regarded as one of the best pure shooters within the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Wes Miller gave a lot of praise to Betsey heading into the season, noting that not many freshmen can come into the Big 12 and make an immediate impact, but he thought Betsey was one of those exceptions and made that clear prior to the 2024-2025 season at Big 12 Media Days in Kansas City this past October.

However, things didn't go as planned for Betsey during his freshman season as he saw a limited role after failing to register double digit minute action over the final seven games of the season.

Now, Betsey noted via social media that he will keep Cincinnati in the fold as he weighs his options but a return to Cincinnati is not quite out of the fold.

Betsey, becomes the fourth Bearcat to enter the transfer portal over the last 24 hours.



