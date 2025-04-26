John Williams Drafted by Green Bay Packers

Ten years and counting for the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Moments ago, Cincinnati offensive lineman John Williams was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the 7th round, with pick 250 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Williams became a staple for Cincinnati's offensive line over the last two seasons where he locked down the left tackle position. Williams made 24 consecutive starts at left tackle position dating back to 2023. The veteran tackle was a huge piece to Cincinnati's offense line, allowing just one quarterback hit, while playing 824 snaps in 2024.

Now for Williams, he started to turn some heads early after an excellent performance at the East-West Shrine Bowl, where he was quickly able to get on teams' radars. Due to Williams excellent performance down in Florida at the East-West Shrine Bowl, the Illinois native was able to earn himself an invite to the NFL Combine, where he met with many teams.

Williams went out and dominated the Combine where he was able to crank out 29 reps on the bench press, which was sixth among all offensive linemen. Which, was just four reps less than former teammate Luke Kandra, who led al offensive linemen with 33 reps.

Coincidentally for Williams, he was able to take a top 30 visit to Green Bay back on April 9th. Now, just a few weeks later, he finds a landing spot in Green Bay with the opportunity to head into camp and earn a roster spot as a 7th round draft pick.

Congratulations to John and his family as he embraces the next step of his playing career.