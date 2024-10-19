Bearcats offensive game balls from their 24-14 victory over Arizona State

The Bearcats improved to 5-2, (3-1 Big 12) on Saturday after a dominating 24-14 victory over Arizona State.

Now, it wasn't the prettiest offensive game at times, but it was a great sight to see after the Bearcats continued to defend Nippert Stadium yet again.

Check out our offensive player of the game

RB Corey Kiner finished the day with 22 carries for 99 yards, which was a great sight to see. The Cincinnati native made it a priority to get the run game going and they did just that. Kiner, dominated in the second half and continued to show why he is one of the best running backs within the Big 12 conference.

Scott Satterfield gave a lot of praise to Corey Kiner after discussing Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo following the game.

"Shout to Cam Skattebo man, he is a load. To hold him under 100 yards is phenomenal. He is a dang good running back. However, we have a great tough running back in Corey Kiner and it showed today. He is a warrior, we talk about Skattebo breaking tackles, Corey had some tough runs this afternoon. He is one of the best guys in the country at extending plays, and we needed that today."

Quarterback Brendan Sorsby finished the day 23-31 for 206 yards with an interception. Now, Sorsby didn't have his best passing performance after the early interception and looked to force the ball at times. However, what he did so well was use his legs to extend plays.

Sorsby had a huge 14-yard carry that resulted in a touchdown just two plays after Peek Jr forced the fumble deep in the Sun Devils territory. He then had the one-yard keeper following a huge gain from Kiner that set the Bearcats up at the one-yard line right before the half.

Now, at times Sorsby did look to force things to guys like Joe Royer and Xzaiver Henderson, but that was expected in order to get the run game going. Which was something Cincinnati has struggled to do since the Texas Tech game.

However, the Denton, Texas native will now have to be on his "A" game as the Bearcats have a quick turnaround as they prepare for their trip to Boulder, Colorado to take on Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffalos on Saturday.

WR Xzavier Henderson led the team in receiving hauling in six catches for 61 yards. However, the play of Joe Royer really allowed Henderson to get going in the second half after Royer had a huge first half where he hauled in all four catches for 41 yards. It is clear that the Royer and Henderson duo is Sorsby's go to option on the outside but if you're Scott Satterfield and Cincinnati, you're happy to see Henderson back to six catches after having just two in the win over UCF.















